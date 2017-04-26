Chargers, ABC7 announce agreement to broadcast NFL team's games

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --ABC7 has some big news to pass along for fans of the newest football team in Los Angeles, following an announcement Wednesday morning.
We're excited to share that ABC7 is now your home for the Chargers preseason.
ABC7 and the Los Angeles Chargers announced a partnership to broadcast three Chargers preseason games -- including the very first one -- on ABC7.
Those games will air on Aug. 13, 20 and 31.
In addition to the games, we will also bring you pre- and postgame shows.
Again, we're excited to announce that ABC7 is teaming up with the Chargers to bring you the team's first preseason game on Aug. 13, along with games on Aug. 20 and 31.