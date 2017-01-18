LA Chargers welcomed to new home

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --After announcing their move from San Diego, the Los Angeles Chargers met their new host city and were greeted by a big group of fans on Wednesday in Inglewood.
Team members said it will take them some time to get used to the SoCal move. Some said they will need to adjust to the traffic and the different vibe.
But quarterback Philip Rivers, who had reportedly shown reluctance about leaving San Diego after 13 years, said it will just take a little time.
"Give us a little more time to ease into it and get comfortable," Rivers said. "The last few days, just walking around town, I heard a lot of 'Go Chargers!' People knew who I was. Shoot, it's going to be alright."
New coach Anthony Lynn, team owner Dean Spanos and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also attended the rally and press conference.
Players said they were looking forward to playing for now in the 30,000-seat StubHub center before the $2.6 billion stadium is built in Inglewood that will be shared with the Rams.