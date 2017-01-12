Chargers owner announces plans to move NFL team to Los Angeles

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

The owner of the San Diego Chargers on Thursday announced plans to move the NFL team to Los Angeles.In a letter posted on social media, Dean Spanos noted that San Diego has been the franchise's home for 56 years. "It will always be part of our identity," he continued, "and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years.""But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting era as the Los Angeles Chargers," Spanos wrote.The team is expected to relocate by the beginning of the 2017 NFL season.The Chargers had recently failed in efforts to obtain public financing to help pay for a new stadium in San Diego. It is believed they would share the L.A. Memorial Coliseum with the Rams until a new $2.6 billion stadium is constructed in Inglewood to house both teams by 2019.Thursday's announcement, made just three days before a Jan. 15 decision deadline imposed by the NFL, was accompanied by the unveiling of a new Los Angeles Chargers logo. The "LA" graphic features white letters, one marked by a lightning bolt, on a blue background.