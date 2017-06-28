SPORTS

Dodger, Angel fans trade punches in Freeway Series opener brawl

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A fan with a bloodied face is led away by security at Dodger Stadium on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Stephen Carr &#47; Daily News &#47; SCNG)</span></div>
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fists flew at Dodger Stadium as a brawl broke out among Dodger and Angel fans during the opening game of the Freeway Series.

Several fans were involved in the melee, which occurred Monday night, though it appeared the fight originated between two men.

One of those men, who was wearing an Angels jersey, was seen with a bloodied face. He was walked off by security guards from the stadium's outfield pavilion.

When asked for a comment on the incident, the Dodgers said they don't comment on security issues.

The Angels beat the Dodgers 4-0 Monday. The Dodgers came back to beat the Angels 4-0 on Tuesday. The teams will face off Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
