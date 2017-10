It was a heart-stopping moment for Dodger fans around Southern California.But perhaps even more so for one devoted fan in particular.When Justin Turner blasted a walk-off homer over the wall at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Keith Hupp leaned over the railing, stretched out his glove and snagged the ball."My heart stopped beating for a second and then it beat really fast for a while," Hupp recalled. "It was pretty cool."Turner's home run gave the Dodgers a 4-1 win and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series over the Chicago Cubs.That put the Dodgers just two wins away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 1988.Hupp, a 54-year-old retired South Gate cop, was wearing a blue Chase Utley jersey as he made the catch."It just happened to come my way and it was close enough that I could get to it. I saw 56,000 people watching and I thought I better not drop that ball!"Hupp was quickly escorted to a private hallway, and got to meet Turner himself, along with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen.While the historic ball might have fetched a fair amount on eBay, the lifelong Dodger fan opted to return it to Turner."Even though I would like to keep it, that ball's way more important for Justin," Hupp said.