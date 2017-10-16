SPORTS

Lifelong Dodger fan returns historic home run ball to Justin Turner

Lifelong Dodger fan Keith Hupp (left) returned Justin Turner's game-winning home-run ball after Sunday's NLCS Game 2. (KABC)

By
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was a heart-stopping moment for Dodger fans around Southern California.

But perhaps even more so for one devoted fan in particular.

When Justin Turner blasted a walk-off homer over the wall at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Keith Hupp leaned over the railing, stretched out his glove and snagged the ball.

"My heart stopped beating for a second and then it beat really fast for a while," Hupp recalled. "It was pretty cool."

Turner's home run gave the Dodgers a 4-1 win and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series over the Chicago Cubs.

That put the Dodgers just two wins away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Hupp, a 54-year-old retired South Gate cop, was wearing a blue Chase Utley jersey as he made the catch.

"It just happened to come my way and it was close enough that I could get to it. I saw 56,000 people watching and I thought I better not drop that ball!"

Hupp was quickly escorted to a private hallway, and got to meet Turner himself, along with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen.

While the historic ball might have fetched a fair amount on eBay, the lifelong Dodger fan opted to return it to Turner.

"Even though I would like to keep it, that ball's way more important for Justin," Hupp said.
