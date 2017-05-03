Dodger stars Adrian Gonzalez and Justin Turner knocked it out of the proverbial park on Tuesday, Dodgers Spirit Day, when they distributed free reading glasses to more thank 40 students at an elementary school in Echo Park."That reaction was definitely priceless," Gonzalez said after one student tried on a new pair of glasses and uttered an exclamation. "I think this is the reason why it's done. It's just great to see it first-hand."Turner noted that he himself started sporting glasses in the third grade."I didn't think they were cool or anything but I knew I needed them," Turner said. "I think for kids to understand the necessities -- to have glasses, to be able to see -- is way more important than whether you feel cool or not."