The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the contract it would sign if Los Angeles lands the 2024 Summer Olympics.Last week, the City Council unanimously approved the bid with a preliminary vote. Wednesday's final vote cements the city's support.There is a lot of taxpayer money on the line. LA 2024 put the price tag at more than $5 billion. That cost is considerably lower than the 2012 London Games, which ended up costing $15 billion, as well as the 2014 Olympics in Russia, where cost overruns topped $20 billion.LA 2024 officials say 90 percent of the needed venues already exist in L.A., and any other costs will be covered by private funding.However, if there are cost overruns, L.A. taxpayers and the state of California could be held responsible for payment.The vote came ahead of a Feb. 3 deadline, when the LA 2024 Olympic Bid Committee must turn over its final set of documents to the International Olympic Committee.