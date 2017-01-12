LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Rams announced that Sean McVay will take over as head coach of the franchise, making the 30-year-old the youngest head coach in NFL history.
"I am incredibly honored by this opportunity and I want to start by thanking Mr. Kroenke and Kevin Demoff for their faith in me to lead the Los Angeles Rams as head coach," McVay said in a statement released by the team. "Collectively, we are committed to building a championship caliber team, and I'm excited to start that process and make our fans proud."
Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017
McVay, who becomes the franchise's 23rd head coach, was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins from 2014 to 2016.
He called every play in 2016 for Washington, which finished third in the NFL in total yards and second in total passing yards.
In comparison, Washington ranked No. 25 in total offense the year before McVay became offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in Washington back in 2010 as a tight ends coach.
Really happy for Sean McVay!— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 12, 2017
McVay, who played wide receiver at Miami University (Ohio), was instrumental in the development of quarterback Kirk Cousin and is said to have a good rapport with quarterbacks.
In Cousins' two seasons under McVay as the Redskins' starting quarterback, he twice broke the franchise's records for yards passing and completions.
That should signal good news for the development of Rams quarterback and 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.
Excited for the future of this team. Let's do this thing!— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 12, 2017
While McVay is young, the franchise pointed out that he's been surrounded by football his entire life. His grandfather, John, was the vice president of the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980s and 1990s.
The 49ers won five Super Bowls with McVay's grandfather in its front office and he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 203.
The Rams considered McVay to have a strong offensive mind and to be detail oriented. McVay, who turns 31 on Jan. 24, will be younger than two of the Rams' players, defensive linemen William Hayes and Eugene Sims.
"This is a great day as we welcome Sean McVay as our new head coach," Rams Owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement released by the team.
"The accomplishments and success that he has had in less than a decade in our league are impressive. We are confident in his vision to make this team a consistent winner and we will all continue to work together to achieve our ultimate goal - bringing a Rams Super Bowl championship home to Los Angeles," Kroenke continued.
Boom! Welcome to Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/BpoppYtSvV— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017
McVay will replace Jeff Fisher, who was fired after a 4-9 start to the 2016 season. Fisher, who was hired in 2012, amassed a record of 31-45-1 with the team.
The first-time head coach doesn't inherit the easiest of situations, as the Rams are in a 12-year playoff drought and have had 13 straight non-winning seasons following a 4-12 record in 2016.
The Rams' offense has finished last in the NFL for two consecutive seasons. Goff struggled in his half-season as their starter, while top running back Todd Gurley had a dismal second NFL season.
The team made the announcement of McVay's hiring the same day the Chargers franchise announced it planned to relocate from San Diego to Los Angeles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.