Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida

A mugshot photo of professional golfer Tiger Woods, who was arrested in Florida Monday, May 29, 2017, for DUI. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

JUPITER, Fla. (KABC) --
Tiger Woods has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida.

According to records on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office website, the golf great was booked into the county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Authorities confirmed to ABC affiliate WPBF that Woods was arrested on a DUI charge around 3 a.m. on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway, in Jupiter.

Booking records show that Woods, 41, was released at 10:50 a.m. on his own recognizance.

No other information has been made available.
