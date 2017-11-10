Sun Valley auto repair shop destroyed in overnight blaze

A large fire destroyed a repair shop connected to a used car dealership in Sun Valley early Friday morning. (KABC)

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A large fire destroyed a repair shop connected to a used car dealership in Sun Valley early Friday morning.

The blaze started around 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Branford Street. About 90 firefighters responded as flames ripped through the roof.

It took crews about 40 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The business, which its website said is considered one of the largest used car dealerships in Southern California, has been open for about 30 years. There were multiple luxury cars in the lot and the majority were not damaged in the fire.

The connected repair shop was deemed a complete loss and authorities said there were a few luxury cars inside at the time of the blaze.

Employees had left the shop around 7 p.m. so no one was on site at the time of the fire.

The cause was unknown, but arson investigators were on scene to investigate.
