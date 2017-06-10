TECHNOLOGY

Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre

EMBED </>More Videos

A local hiker helped save an injured man thanks in part to a location device he always carries. (KABC)

By
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) --
A local hiker helped save an injured man thanks in part to a location device he always carries.

Bruce Calkins carries the Delorme inReach SE with him every time he goes out for a hike. It came in handy Wednesday afternoon when the 82-year-old retired minister was hiking above Bailey Canyon Park in Sierra Madre. There, he spotted an injured hiker below the trail he was on.

"It has an S.O.S. button on it, so I pushed that and it sends a signal out, so it basically can be used anywhere internationally," Calkins said. "It goes to some place, I think, in Texas and they contact the local rescue people."

Less than four hours after the signal went out, the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team found them. The injured hiker suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"He really saved us from a very long night because it would have been several hours before someone realized that our victim hadn't come home, and then we wouldn't have even known where to start looking for him until we found his car at a local trail head, which happened to be several miles from where he fell," said John Dailey of the search-and-rescue team.

There are many of these personal location devices on the market. Are they useful? Search-and-rescue officials say they are; however, if you don't have one, Dailey says it's crucial not to hike alone and, more importantly, tell someone outside of your hiking group where you are going and what time you should be back.

While the pair waited for the rescue team to arrive, Calkins said, the two of them were just talking. Calkin told Eyewitness News he simply wanted to reassure the injured hiker that help was in fact on its way.

"There was one point where he said, 'What is that sound? Is that a snake, or insects?' 'No,' I said, 'That's a bird.'"

What finally calmed the injured hiker was when Calkins told him he wouldn't leave his side until rescuers arrived.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyhikingsearch and rescueact of kindnessSierra MadreLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Apple sneakers up for auction starting at $15,000
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day
New Discover L.A. app helps locals and tourists explore
More Technology
Top Stories
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland
3 US service members killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Show More
Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Big rig driver dies after being run over by tow truck on 60 Fwy
Man suspected of impersonating OC cop to sexually assault woman
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
More News
Top Video
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland
More Video