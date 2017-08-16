Tejano star Selena's brother in custody after courthouse arrival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --A.B. Quintanilla, the eldest brother of the slain queen of Tejano music Selena, is in custody in Nueces County.
Quintanilla, who was listed this month on a Top 10 fugitives list, showed up for a scheduled court hearing Wednesday morning and soon found himself in handcuffs.
Deputies said the record producer and musician was wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.
Authorities said the 53-year-old is being held on contempt of court, and is still in custody with no bond.
A judge will decide when and under what conditions to release him.
Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.
