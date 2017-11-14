TRAFFIC

1 killed, another injured in violent 5-car hit-and-run crash in Torrance

One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital with major injuries following a five-car crash in Torrance. (KABC)

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital with major injuries following a five-car hit-and-run crash in Torrance.

Police said the crash occurred near Del Amo and Hawthorne boulevards around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation. Torrance police said the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run collision, and two people were in custody.
The intersection of Del Amo and Hawthorne boulevards was shut down due to the investigation.
