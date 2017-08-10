TRAFFIC

1 lane reopens after truck crash shuts down SB I-5 on Grapevine

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the CHP, a tanker truck carrying oil crashed and caused a brush fire, shutting down southbound I-5 on the Grapevine. (KFSN)

According to the California Highway Patrol, a tanker truck carrying oil crashed and caused a brush fire, shutting down southbound I-5 on the Grapevine near Lebec. One lane has since reopened.

Traffic is beginning to move slowly now on the southbound lanes of the I-5 at the Grapevine near Lebec.

For an hour and a half, all four southbound lanes were closed, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene of the crash.


At this point it is still unknown what caused the accident. Officials are unsure as to when the rest of the southbound lanes will open again.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashfirecaliforniaI-5California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
210 Fwy closures to impact drivers through Saturday
NB 405 to be closed near LAX overnight for Metro project
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man charged in murder of brother of LA County Supervisor
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Long Beach agrees to $85K settlement over hijab removal
Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in LA, other cities
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Glendale-based Applebee's owner to close 135 restaurants
Smart homes being built in LA's 'Silicon Beach'
Alhambra man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 2 male teens
Show More
Trump: 'Fire and fury' warning to North Korea 'wasn't tough enough'
Pacific Palisades standoff: Suspect found dead after shootout
Inland Empire firefighter honored at public memorial
MLK Jr. Community Hospital adds farmers market to South LA campus
Local company creates parts for NASA's Orion spacecraft launch
More News
Top Video
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in LA, other cities
Man charged in murder of brother of LA County Supervisor
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
More Video