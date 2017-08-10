1 lane reopens after truck crash shuts down SB I-5 on Grapevine

Traffic is beginning to move slowly now on the southbound lanes of the I-5 at the Grapevine near Lebec.
For an hour and a half, all four southbound lanes were closed, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene of the crash.
GRAPEVINE, UPDATE: One lane is now OPEN. Please drive with caution as traffic merges.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 10, 2017
At this point it is still unknown what caused the accident. Officials are unsure as to when the rest of the southbound lanes will open again.