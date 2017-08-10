1 lane reopens after truck crash shuts down SB I-5 on Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, UPDATE: One lane is now OPEN. Please drive with caution as traffic merges. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 10, 2017

According to the California Highway Patrol, a tanker truck carrying oil crashed and caused a brush fire, shutting down southbound I-5 on the Grapevine near Lebec. One lane has since reopened.Traffic is beginning to move slowly now on the southbound lanes of the I-5 at the Grapevine near Lebec.For an hour and a half, all four southbound lanes were closed, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the scene of the crash.At this point it is still unknown what caused the accident. Officials are unsure as to when the rest of the southbound lanes will open again.