Crash, downed power pole temporarily closes PCH in Malibu

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN MALIBU: NB SR-1 AT LAS FLORES CANYON ROAD - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 29, 2017

A car crash that resulted in a downed power pole temporarily shut down both sides of Pacific Coast Highway, snarling the morning commute in the Malibu area on Wednesday.The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. north of Las Flores Canyon Road. The California Highway Patrol said the duration of the closure was not known.A downed power pole and wires were seen on the roadway near the wreck. It was not known if anyone was injured in the crash.Traffic on PCH was backed up for miles in both directions. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 a.m.