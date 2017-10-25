A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Koreatown, authorities said.The collision was reported about 2 a.m. at the intersection of San Marino and Western Avenue, said Sgt. Edward Maciel of the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Division.Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead. He was identified only as a man in his 30s.According to the LAPD, an investigation led to the location of the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run causing death. His name was not immediately released.