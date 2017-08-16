The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is showing off its newest high-tech security screening system at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday that will help keep riders safe from terrorists.Metro, in partnership with Transportation Security Administration and Evolv Technology, is testing a next-generation weapons and explosives screening system on the Metro Red Line.The portable system can potentially scan 600 to 800 people per hour in real time and will automatically detect "mass casualty threats," such as guns, explosives and other weapons, according to a press release from Metro.Metro officials are demonstrating the system from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday as part of the agency's pilot project to evaluate accuracy and capacity for the latest and most high-tech security technology for Metro.Voluntary transit riders will walk through the system and screeners will check for potential threats.In this screening system, passengers will not have to take off jackets, shoes or unload laptops during the screening process because there will be non-skin-penetrating radio waves that detect anomalies on the body.Metro Head of Security Alex Wiggins said the purpose of the new system is to attempt to screen large numbers of people with minimal inconvenience."...We want to provide a very secure environment for our passengers, especially during heightened threat conditions, but we want to minimize their delay," Wiggins added.