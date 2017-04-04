UPDATE: #Traffic backing up for miles on 2 Fwy in Glassell Park, motorists seen exiting vehicles on freeway https://t.co/BFUrw9i9ct pic.twitter.com/0J57QxBLqv — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2017

A four-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck carrying milk has left multiple people injured on the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park on Tuesday.The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people had to be rescued from two different vehicles after the crash happened at about 5 p.m.Officials said the southbound 2 Freeway near North Fletcher Drive was closed as crews worked to help the injured and clean up the scene.There were at least eight patients and firefighters said seven of those were taken to the hospital. Of the eight patients, officials said six were trapped in vehicles and had to be rescued.The age of the patients ranged from age 16 to 65, according to the fire department. Three of the seven patients taken to the hosptial were listed in critical condition, fire officials stated.Video from AIR7 HD showed two cars with severe damage and the tanker truck on its side, spilling milk along the freeway.Traffic backed up for miles as motorists could be seen getting out of their cars to walk around in the standstill on the freeway.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.