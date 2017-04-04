TRAFFIC

Milk tanker involved in multi-injury crash, closes SB 2 Fwy in Glassell Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

Multiple injuries were reported after a crash on the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park.

By ABC7.com staff
GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A four-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck carrying milk has left multiple people injured on the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people had to be rescued from two different vehicles after the crash happened at about 5 p.m.

Officials said the southbound 2 Freeway near North Fletcher Drive was closed as crews worked to help the injured and clean up the scene.

There were at least eight patients and firefighters said seven of those were taken to the hospital. Of the eight patients, officials said six were trapped in vehicles and had to be rescued.

The age of the patients ranged from age 16 to 65, according to the fire department. Three of the seven patients taken to the hosptial were listed in critical condition, fire officials stated.

Video from AIR7 HD showed two cars with severe damage and the tanker truck on its side, spilling milk along the freeway.

Traffic backed up for miles as motorists could be seen getting out of their cars to walk around in the standstill on the freeway.


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashGlassell ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down SB 405 Fwy in Signal Hill
15 Freeway closure in Fontana to last through weekend
Gold Line's popularity may impact bus service in SGV
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 juvenile killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
Brown pushes for statewide gas tax increase plan in Riverside
Deputy misconduct sparks debate on punishment at supervisors' meeting
'Ow, ow, are you serious?' - stuck suspect caught by seat of pants
New area code could be coming to 909 zone in IE
Giant mosquitoes on the rise in SoCal - but they're not mosquitoes
9 veterans from OC laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery
Show More
Baby girl celebrates 1st birthday after long fight at CHLA NICCU
Chemical attack kills dozens, including 11 kids, in Syria
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
Chino Hills High lockdown lifted after threat to 'blow up' school
2024 Olympics: Garcetti makes LA's case at IOC conference
More News
Top Video
Chemical attack kills dozens, including 11 kids, in Syria
Deputy misconduct sparks debate on punishment at supervisors' meeting
'Ow, ow, are you serious?' - stuck suspect caught by seat of pants
Federal agents serve warrant at Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens
More Video