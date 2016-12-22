Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena

A semi-truck crashed onto the Gold Line tracks along the eastbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena, causing traffic delays and Metro trains to halt operations early Thursday morning.A large truck crashed into the center divider and then careened onto the Metro tracks. Another car was involved in the crash, but the drivers in both vehicles were not injured, authorities said.Traffic on the eastbound 210 Freeway near San Gabriel Boulevard appeared to be at a standstill at one point, but then began moving slowly as crews worked to clear the area.Metro tweeted out that no train service would happen between the Allen Avenue and Lake Avenue at Sierra Madre Villa stops because of the semi-truck.The transportation service recommends travelers take the 180/181 or 187 lines at Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue. Buses headed out to pick up and transport passengers.Officials will determine the extent of the damage to the tracks after the truck is removed, according to a Metro representative. The rep added that the problem will be ongoing for most of the day.A SigAlert was issued, warning drivers that emergency crews would be blocking the carpool lane and farthest left lane. Officials estimated that it would take "a few hours" to remove the truck and repair the divider.