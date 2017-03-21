  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TRAFFIC

USC project Crosstown Traffic creates LA transportation super-database

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students at USC created Crosstown Traffic, a Los Angeles transportation super-database. (KABC)

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Researchers at the University of Southern California have created a public database that can help motorists in Los Angeles determine the safest routes and times to drive in the Southland.

The engineering and journalism students wanted to arm drivers with information to help them make an educated decision on commutes in an effort to save time and improve safety.

The joint effort resulted in the Crosstown Traffic project.

Using data from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's 17,000 street sensors, GPS from 2,000 buses and hundreds of accident reports, the students created a public database.

"This data refreshes in our database every 30 seconds to one minute," Ugur Demiryurek with USC's Integrated Media Systems Center explained. "At the end of the day we get 23 million new pieces of information."

The database also provides information on the fastest bus routes and the roadways with the most crashes.

Project leaders said they hope that Crosstown Traffic will not just impact daily commutes, but provide information to improve traffic flow projects.

"As voters in Los Angeles we have endorsed an investment of billions upon billions of dollars into improving our mobility," Gabriel Kahn with USC's Annenberg School of Journalism said.
Related Topics:
trafficresearchstudyusccollegetransportationbuscrashExposition ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
New, long-awaited express toll lanes open up on 91 Fwy in Corona
Toll lanes to open on 91 Fwy Monday morning in Corona
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
More Traffic
Top Stories
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
'Absinthe' brings its sexy Vegas circus to the Southland
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
Show More
Feinstein questions Gorsuch on judicial philosophy, precedents
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
Light rain, thunder lingering in SoCal on Wednesday
Does Contrave actually help you lose weight?
Consumer Reports: Tips on how to save while shopping healthy
More News
Top Video
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
'Absinthe' brings its sexy Vegas circus to the Southland
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
More Video