Family of transgender student, 8, files discrimination suit against OC school

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of an 8-year-old transgender student has filed a discrimination lawsuit against an Orange County private school. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
The family of an 8-year-old transgender student has filed a discrimination lawsuit against an Orange County private school.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Orange County Superior Court by parents Priya Shah and Jaspret Brar against Heritage Oak Private Education and the school's parent company, Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

The suit alleges that Heritage Oak, which is located in Yorba Linda, refused to call their daughter Nikki Brar by her name.

Nikki is the girl right next to her mom in this family picture:

Nicole (Nikki) Brar (second from left), her sister and her parents are seen in a family photo.


The suit also claims the school insisted that Nikki wear a boy's uniform and use the boy's bathroom.

It also states that the school barred teachers from protecting her from bullying and harassment.

"When adults at a school think that they can dictate the name that a child goes by and demand she wear a boy's uniform when she knows she's a girl, that's wrong. And that's what happened at Heritage Oak. As a society, we can't accept such discrimination from any quarter - least of all from a school seeking to deny the identity of one of its students," Mark Rosenbaum, the lead attorney for the Shah Brar family, said in a news release from the law firm Public Counsel.

The family eventually pulled Nikki out of the school. According to the statement released by the family's attorneys, Shah and Brar repeatedly tried to work with the school to improve conditions for their daughter, but they "saw their attempts rebuffed time and again."

Eyewitness News is seeking comment from the school, but so far, the school has not responded.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
legallawsuittransgenderstudentsfamilyschoollawsYorba LindaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Irate woman with rifle robs Sprint store
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
DMV self-serve kiosk now in 20 SoCal grocery stores
Knight pleads not guilty to threatening 'Straight Outta Compton' director
Rising rents could render thousands homeless in LA
Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building
Inner-city teens in spotlight in documentary "Step"
LAFD unveils new $17.5-million helicopter amid fire danger
Show More
1 shot, 1 pistol-whipped at party in Yorba Linda
Special photo shoot for three girls who beat the odds
Speed boat goes up in flames on San Dimas reservoir
Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in 'Harry Potter,' dies at 91
3 rescued from stuck ride at Ventura County Fair
More News
Top Video
Irate woman with rifle robs Sprint store
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
Inner-city teens in spotlight in documentary "Step"
LAFD unveils new $17.5-million helicopter amid fire danger
More Video