Nicole (Nikki) Brar (second from left), her sister and her parents are seen in a family photo.

The family of an 8-year-old transgender student has filed a discrimination lawsuit against an Orange County private school.The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Orange County Superior Court by parents Priya Shah and Jaspret Brar against Heritage Oak Private Education and the school's parent company, Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.The suit alleges that Heritage Oak, which is located in Yorba Linda, refused to call their daughter Nikki Brar by her name.Nikki is the girl right next to her mom in this family picture:The suit also claims the school insisted that Nikki wear a boy's uniform and use the boy's bathroom.It also states that the school barred teachers from protecting her from bullying and harassment."When adults at a school think that they can dictate the name that a child goes by and demand she wear a boy's uniform when she knows she's a girl, that's wrong. And that's what happened at Heritage Oak. As a society, we can't accept such discrimination from any quarter - least of all from a school seeking to deny the identity of one of its students," Mark Rosenbaum, the lead attorney for the Shah Brar family, said in a news release from the law firm Public Counsel.The family eventually pulled Nikki out of the school. According to the statement released by the family's attorneys, Shah and Brar repeatedly tried to work with the school to improve conditions for their daughter, but they "saw their attempts rebuffed time and again."Eyewitness News is seeking comment from the school, but so far, the school has not responded.