TRAVEL

Construction of $1.6-billion LAX concourse set to kick off at groundbreaking ceremony

Airport and city officials on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 are expected to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new concourse at Los Angeles International Airport. (Los Angeles International Airport)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles International Airport officials have unveiled renderings of a newly planned concourse whose construction is set to kick off at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

The $1.6-billion Midfield Satellite Concourse will be built just west of the existing Tom Bradley International Terminal and will serve as a complement to that facility.

A video rendering depicts passengers accessing the new five-story concourse through an underground tunnel with a moving walkway.

The building will include 12 new gates along with shops and restaurants. Two of the new gates will accommodate Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8 jumbo jets.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council members and LAX officials are scheduled to attend the groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.

The facility is expected to be operational by late 2019.
