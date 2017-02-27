Los Angeles International Airport officials have unveiled renderings of a newly planned concourse whose construction is set to kick off at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.The $1.6-billion Midfield Satellite Concourse will be built just west of the existing Tom Bradley International Terminal and will serve as a complement to that facility.A video rendering depicts passengers accessing the new five-story concourse through an underground tunnel with a moving walkway.The building will include 12 new gates along with shops and restaurants. Two of the new gates will accommodate Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8 jumbo jets.Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Council members and LAX officials are scheduled to attend the groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.The facility is expected to be operational by late 2019.