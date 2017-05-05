TRAVEL

Major LAX airline terminal shift underway

A relocation project at Los Angeles International Airport is bringing big changes to airline terminals. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A relocation project at Los Angeles International Airport is bringing big changes to airline terminals.

One-third of all airlines that fly out of LAX will be impacted by the terminal move, which has been planned for nearly a year.

The shuffle comes as Delta relocates from terminals five and six to terminals two and three. Because of the shift, 21 airlines are changing terminals.

Twenty-eight airlines will be impacted by the changes in some way.

Much of the moving will begin around May 12. Airport officials said thousands of pieces of equipment have already been moved.

Among the major airlines affected are Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines, Air Canada, Hawaiian Airlines and Jet Blue.

Airport officials, alongside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, provided an update on the project Friday. Garcetti said he believes the terminal shuffle will lead to more efficient airline operations at LAX.

In light of the shift, LAX officials are urging passengers to arrive for their scheduled flights between May 12 and May 31 earlier than normal.
