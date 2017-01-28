TRAVEL

Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, a private jet takes off from the Santa Monica airport in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

By ABC7.com staff
The Santa Monica City Council on Saturday announced it reached an agreement with the federal government to close Santa Monica Airport in 2028.

The agreement ends a longstanding legal battle and secures that the 227-acres of property will be returned to the residents of the city, according to a press release from city officials.

Key terms of the agreement include:

-The airport will close Dec. 31, 2028.

-The runway will be immediately reduced to 3,500 feet, substantially reducing jet traffic and commercial charters.

-The U.S. government acknowledges that Santa Monica has the right to establish its own proprietary exclusive fixed based operation (FBO) services.

-No environmental assessment is required to close the airport.

More details into the closure were expected to be released at a 2 p.m. press conference Saturday afternoon.
Related Topics:
travelairport newsSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
United Airlines ground stop lifted following 'IT issue'
Wow air offering flights from LAX to Europe for $69
LAX water main break disrupts Terminal 5
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
More Travel
Top Stories
Wicked winds cause damage overnight across SoCal
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
2 refugees detained at NY airport following Trump executive order
Driver in fatal Westlake hit-and-run sought by police
Crash after police chase creates massive backup on 134 Fwy in Eagle Rock
All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Signed This Week
Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus at Australian Open
Show More
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
Suspect arrested in fatal Chinatown double stabbing
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream closing at Original Farmers Market after 80 years
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos