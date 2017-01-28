Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces

The Santa Monica City Council on Saturday announced it reached an agreement with the federal government to close Santa Monica Airport in 2028.The agreement ends a longstanding legal battle and secures that the 227-acres of property will be returned to the residents of the city, according to a press release from city officials.Key terms of the agreement include:-The airport will close Dec. 31, 2028.-The runway will be immediately reduced to 3,500 feet, substantially reducing jet traffic and commercial charters.-The U.S. government acknowledges that Santa Monica has the right to establish its own proprietary exclusive fixed based operation (FBO) services.-No environmental assessment is required to close the airport.More details into the closure were expected to be released at a 2 p.m. press conference Saturday afternoon.