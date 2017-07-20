TRAVEL

SoCal-based Tesloop offers city-to-city transportation in Teslas

EMBED </>More Videos

The Culver City-based ride-share service provides city-to-city transportation in Southern California in Teslas. (KABC)

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
In its third year of business, start-up company Tesloop continues to expand its reach. The Culver City-based ride-share service provides city-to-city transportation in Southern California in Teslas.

"Ride-share that lets you book a ride from Los Angeles to San Diego or Palm Springs or Orange County, to San Diego or Los Angeles," said Tesloop CEO Rahul Sonnad.

The service works like this: You pick from up to 12 trips a day on any given route, choose from various pick-up and drop-off spots, pay for your seat, get picked up by your driver and you're off.
The prices can vary, but typically range from $39 to $79 depending on your route.

Sonnad said every car comes equipped with Wi-Fi, drinks, snacks, headphones and pillows. He said riders can enjoy the amenities as well as the idea of using renewable energy.

"We want to make every minute of your time, from point A to point B, something that's enjoyable and enriching and nutritious," said Sonnad.

The idea originally came about from Sonnad's son, Haydn, who was 16 at the time. Now, they have a fleet of eight cars, 40 drivers and expanded service to Orange County and San Diego.

Sonnad said Tesloop is different than other ride-shares because it focuses on highway trips ranging from 50 to 200 miles.

"When you're in an electric car, it makes a lot of economic sense because you can drive these electric cars extremely high miles with very low maintenance," said Sonnad.

He is excited to see what Tesla does next with its technology. In similar fashion, Tesloop can now pick up from LAX and wants to keep growing.

"Our goal, which is pretty ambitious, is to grow somewhere towards near 1,000 cars in two years," said Sonnad.

Tesloop plans to expand to Santa Barbara next and is exploring routes in Northern California.

You can see more at https://tesloop.com/.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelauto newsteslaSouthern CaliforniaCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
National park passes in high demand before price hike
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Woman creatively uses prosthetic leg to document trip
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
More Travel
Top Stories
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Coffee with Viagra-like ingredient being recalled
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
National park passes in high demand before price hike
Coast Guard demonstrates readiness at ports
Detwiler Fire near Yosemite destroys 99 structures
Clippers Inglewood plan triggers legal threat
Show More
Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls sought in Los Angeles
Newhall Ranch project raises concerns among Santa Clarita residents
Comic-Con kicks off in San Diego
7 injured after car crashes into Valley Glen Starbucks
Former LA sheriff' Lee Baca denied bond pending appeal
More News
Top Video
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls sought in Los Angeles
Tesloop offers city-to-city transportation in Teslas
More Video