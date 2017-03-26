TRAVEL

United Airlines respond after girls asked to change before boarding

After a Twitter storm Sunday morning, United Airlines is trying to clear the air that passengers are allowed to wear leggings on flights.

Two girls were told that leggings weren't allowed on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis, a United spokesperson said.

"They were flying under the employee pass travel privilege," Johnathan Guerin said.

Employee passes carry a different set of rules, since those travelers are flying as representatives of the company, Guerin explained.

The dress code does not apply to passengers who are not flying with the employee privilege.

The girls changed and were allowed to board.

Twitter users were still outraged.


Some users said even if the girls were flying with an employee pass, the boarding agent should've ignored the rules.

