I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

@united Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

After a Twitter storm Sunday morning, United Airlines is trying to clear the air that passengers are allowed to wear leggings on flights.Two girls were told that leggings weren't allowed on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis, a United spokesperson said."They were flying under the employee pass travel privilege," Johnathan Guerin said.Employee passes carry a different set of rules, since those travelers are flying as representatives of the company, Guerin explained.The dress code does not apply to passengers who are not flying with the employee privilege.The girls changed and were allowed to board.Twitter users were still outraged.Some users said even if the girls were flying with an employee pass, the boarding agent should've ignored the rules.