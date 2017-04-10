TRAVEL

VIDEO: Man's lip busted while dragged off overbooked United flight

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Video shows three security officials dragging a male passenger from a United Airlines flight that the airline said was overbooked as it waited to depart from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Passenger Audra D. Bridges was one of at least two passengers who posted video on social media after the incident Sunday evening. It shows the guards grabbing the screaming man from a window seat and pulling him across the armrest before dragging him down the airplane aisle by his arms. According to some passengers on the plane, the man claimed to be a doctor.

Other passengers are heard saying, "Please, my God. What are you doing? No. This is wrong. Oh my God. Look at what you did to him" and "Busted his lip."

Bridges, of Louisville, told The (Louisville) Courier-Journal that after the passengers had boarded the flight to Louisville, Kentucky, they were told that four volunteers were needed to give up their seats for stand-by United employees who needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight. She said they were told the flight wouldn't depart until the employees were seated.

United spokesman Charlie Hobart said airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane and that three of them did so. He said law enforcement was called when the fourth person refused to get off the plane.

"We followed the right procedures," Hobart told the Associated Press in a phone interview. "That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations, and when one gentleman refused to get off the aircraft, we had to call the Chicago Police Department."

Another passenger, Jayce Anspach, said the man told the staff he was a doctor:


Anspach captured video of the incident from this angle:


Here's how he described the ordeal:


Bridges said passengers were told a computer selected four people to leave the flight. One couple was selected and left the plane before the man was confronted.

"Everyone was shocked and appalled," Bridges said. "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."

Hobart said he didn't know how the airline compensated the passengers who were forced to deplane. Bridges said the airline offered $800 and a hotel stay.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesair travelu.s. & worldsocial mediapassengerairport newsIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations
There's more to that United leggings story
Ten best cruises in the world
New laptop rule may affect your international travel
More Travel
Top Stories
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Suspect flees after stolen car chase ends in crash in Pasadena
Covina suspect shoots at deputies while recording Facebook Live
VIDEO: Police slam female college student to ground
San Francisco police investigate badge in Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad
2 dead, 4 injured after car hits pedestrians in Chino church parking lot
Show More
Westlake High student's car becomes memorial after plane crash
Happy National Siblings Day!
California inmates perform Shakespeare in prison
Man becomes pilot after a childhood Make-A-Wish day
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in Beverly Hills car crash
More News
Top Video
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Suspect flees after stolen car chase ends in crash in Pasadena
2 dead, 4 injured after car hits pedestrians in Chino church parking lot
More Video