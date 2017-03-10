Thieves stole $4.5 million worth of eyeshadow from a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley in late January, authorities announced Thursday.The brazen heist occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, when the suspects broke into the facility by cutting through the roof, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division.The burglars made off with more than 100,000 palettes of Modern Renaissance eyeshadow from the warehouse, which stored Anastasia products, LAPD Cargo-Hijack Unit detectives said.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police Detective Marc Zavala at (818) 832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at (818) 832-7511.