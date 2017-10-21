VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Firefighters made quick work of a fire that began Saturday afternoon on the first-floor parking level of a condominium building in Valley Village, officials said.
The blaze occurred amid the search for a possible serial arsonist in nearby North Hollywood, but it was not immediately clear if the Valley Village incident was suspicious.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the 12700 block of Burbank Boulevard, where four vehicles were burning in the parking area under the structure's three occupied floors, the agency said.
The flames spread to one residential unit in the two-building Briarcrest Condominiums complex, according to an LAFD statement.
Some residents "self-evacuated" while others sheltered in place, the fire department said. No one was injured.
The blaze was extinguished by 75 firefighters in 23 minutes. It's cause was under investigation.