A victim in a home-invasion robbery stabbed one of the suspects multiple times in Placentia Wednesday morning following a struggle, authorities said.Three men in dark clothing and Halloween masks, armed with guns, entered and robbed a residence in the 300 block of Twilight Street before taking off on foot, according to a spokesperson for the Placentia Police Department."As the suspects were fleeing the residence, one of the victims chased them, and a struggle ensued," resulting in the victim stabbing one of the suspects multiple times in the back, investigators said in a press release.Officials said the suspect was treated at the scene on Primrose Avenue and transported to UCI Medical Center in critical but stable condition.The two other suspects had initially fled, but later returned in a vehicle, which was identified by a victim and stopped by officers near Chapman Avenue and the 57 Freeway.The driver of the vehicle, identified as Eduardo Lopez-Morales, 18, was stopped and arrested for robbery. The passenger of the vehicle fled and has not been located.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Placentia police at (714) 993-8146.