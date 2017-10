A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck off the Southern California coast about 29 miles southwest of Avalon, according to the USGS.The temblor had a depth of about 5 miles.It was initially estimated at 4.1 magnitude and later downgraded to 3.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles, Long Beach, the South Bay and Orange County among other areas.