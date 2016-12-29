WEATHER

Rare glimpse into Antarctica's colorful world beneath the ice
EMBED </>More News Videos

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms. (Australian Antarctic Division)

There's an unseen world underneath the ice in Antartica, and footage captured by researchers reveals it's home to a great deal of marine life.

This video was recorded under the sea at O'Brien Bay, near Casey research station in East Antartica, by the Australian Antarctic Division. Researchers had cut open a deep hole into the ice to drop an underwater probe into the sea below. The probe's mission was to retrieve a data logger, which had been recording the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the seawater on an hourly basis since November last year.

Shortly after inserting the probe, a curious seal swam up from underneath the hole and greeted the scientists.

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms.

Biologist Dr. Glenn Johnstone, of the Australian Antarctic Division, said that "This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars."
Related Topics:
weathernatureoceansAntarcticasealfishsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthydistraction
Load Comments
WEATHER
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Latest Southern California forecast for Thursday
Water levels rise at Lake Elsinore after years of drying up
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault in IE
US expels 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for hacking
1 injured after helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy area
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex-trafficking ring
Car plummets from overpass onto 110 in downtown LA
String of overnight burglaries targets businesses in Whittier
Doctor offers tips for healthy heart during holiday season
Show More
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies
Pedestrian struck, killed by Gold Line train near Arcadia station
USPS apologizes after canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
Stolen car suspect surrenders in Norco after high-speed chase
More News
Top Video
Suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault in IE
Car plummets from overpass onto 110 in downtown LA
Doctor offers tips for healthy heart during holiday season
Water levels rise at Lake Elsinore after years of drying up
More Video