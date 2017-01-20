WEATHER

Heavy rain causes thick mud, debris flow in Duarte
The second of three storms caused a mud and debris flow that swept past K-rails, clogged up a roadway and shut down others in Duarte Friday afternoon. (KABC)

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
The second of three storms caused a mud and debris flow that swept past K-rails, clogged up a roadway and shut down others in Duarte Friday afternoon.

Crews shut down parts of roads and urged residents to keep trash cans and cars from the street. The hillsides above Duarte were recently charred by the Fish Fire.

A flash flood watch was issued for burn areas in Los Angeles County, including this area, which is also under a yellow alert.


City officials have stayed in the neighborhoods to assess the situation in case people need to be evacuated.

This second storm brought about 2 inches of rain to same areas of the Southland. Another storm is set to hit by Sunday, with the possibility of bringing another 1-2 inches of rain.
