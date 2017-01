A tree that crashed down in Northridge blocks a street on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

A massive tree that came crashing down during Thursday's storm was still blocking a street in Northridge on Friday.The large tree toppled down in the 13600 block of Blackhawk Street, blocking the roadway.Crews said it was going to take several hours to cut it up and remove it.The ground was very saturated because of the heavy rain, and trees weakened by years of drought sometimes fall in those conditions.