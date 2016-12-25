WEATHER

Rain possible for New Year's weekend
Cold, dry weather will remain in SoCal until a chance of rain by Thursday.

Southern California will stay dry and cold for the next several days, but some rain may be in store for New Year's weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds on Monday, with temperatures up to 64 degrees, and similar conditions through Wednesday. There is a chance of rain by late Thursday into Friday and possibly Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a chilly morning with some clouds, warming up to just 62 degrees during the day after the sun pokes out and dropping to 38 overnight. Temps will rise to 70 by Tuesday and 72 Wednesday, with a chance of rain starting Thursday.

Beaches will see morning clouds Monday, with west surf of 2-4 feet and high temperature of 63 degrees.

Mountains will be cold and breezy Monday, with a high temperature reaching only 38 during the day and plunging to 20 overnight.

Deserts will see morning frost with a high temperature of just 50 degrees, dropping to 27 overnight.


7-Day Forecasts
