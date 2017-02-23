WEATHER

Rainy season helps get California out of extreme drought category

Map images from the U.S. Drought Monitor show side-by-side comparisons of dry conditions of the state on Feb. 21, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2016. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California is now out of extreme drought conditions after constant rainstorms brought much-needed water the state.

In a map released Tuesday by the U.S. Drought Monitor, only 38 percent of the state remains in severe, moderate or abnormally dry drought conditions. That means 62 percent of California is now considered drought free.

According to the monitor, Aug. 6, 2013 is the last time California was out of extreme drought conditions.

In the beginning of February, a map showed parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, along with a small northeastern portion of Los Angeles County, still faced extreme drought conditions.

But despite the state's improved water conditions, the State Water Resources Control Board extended the emergency drought regulations earlier this month.
