Southern California rain causes havoc during morning commute
Scattered storms created havoc during the morning commute across Southern California. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California traffic is already painful, but add in a quarter-inch of rain and it becomes unbearable.

A light and steady rain created slippery conditions Thursday morning, leading to several crashes on freeways across the Southland.

A crash involving a semi-truck tied up traffic on the 60 Freeway heading eastbound near Lorena Street in Boyle Heights. That crash closed five lanes of traffic as crews worked to clean up the scene.

A jackknifed tractor trailer on the 5 Freeway heading south near Buena Vista Street in Burbank affected traffic heading north and south. And a single-car crash on the 105 Freeway heading westbound near North Nash Street by the Los Angeles International Airport also tied up traffic.

For the latest traffic details, check out abc7.com/traffic.
