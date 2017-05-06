WEATHER

Late-season spring storm to bring thunder, heavy rain, snow across SoCal

A late-season storm is moving through the Southland, bringing rain, snow and thunderstorms with highs in the 60s. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A late-season spring storm movies into the Southland, bringing rain, thunderstorms and snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s for most areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cool temperatures in the mid-60s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. It expires at 9 p.m.

A wind advisory has also been issued for the L.A. County coast and downtown, which expires at noon.

Beach communities will experience cool temperatures in the mid-60s as well, with showers and possible thunderstorms.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, as well as the Los Angeles and Ventura county coasts. It expires at 9 p.m.

Mountain areas will be cold with highs in the upper 30s. Rain is expected at elevations below 6,000 feet. Areas above 6,000 feet may see between 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Deserts will be cloudy, windy and possibly drizzly. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts

