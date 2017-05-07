EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1965984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An unusual winter-like storm is hitting Southern California on Sunday, bringing hail, snow, lightning and rain.

A winter-like storm hit Southern California quickly on a spring Sunday, bringing hail, lightning and even snow to mountain communities.Hail fell inland from West Covina and Chino Hills to further east areas of San Bernardino County.A funnel cloud was spotted in the Victorville area in the early evening and residents were warned to stay inside if possible.Lightning was seen in some areas, while snow fell at the 4,500 foot level in the mountains.The storm came just days after the region saw more typical summer-like conditions in the 80-degree range.The storms were expected to continue through Sunday night, with some rain expected through Monday and cool temperatures the rest of the week.