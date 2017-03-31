WEATHER

Strong winds topple massive trees across SoCal; vehicles, power lines damaged

EMBED </>More News Videos

Strong winds battered South Los Angeles overnight Thursday, March 30, 2017, toppling a massive palm tree that downed power lines and caused an electrical outage. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Strong winds continued to batter the Southland on Friday after toppling trees overnight in neighborhoods from East Hollywood to South Los Angeles.

Two massive palm trees were uprooted by winds in the South L.A. neighborhood of Chesterfield Square, where one of them downed several power lines and caused an electrical outage.

As of 5 a.m., utility crews were still working to restore power to customers.

In East Hollywood, an enormous tree came down on at least one vehicle, causing significant damage.

No injuries were reported in either incident.
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Friday
SoCal winds topple trees, create tumbleweed traffic jam
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
California's robust snowpack raises flooding concerns
More Weather
Top Stories
SoCal winds topple trees, create tumbleweed traffic jam
Montebello school official fired as district looks at rescinding layoffs
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
Police chase armed robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley, Pasadena
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
1 killed in NoHo rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot
Show More
San Bernardino deputy found guilty in 2015 assault
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
Cool Kid Jacob Linder repairs school facilities to become Eagle Scout
Part of I-85 in Georgia collapses after fire
More News
Top Video
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
SoCal winds topple trees, create tumbleweed traffic jam
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion
More Video