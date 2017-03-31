Strong winds continued to batter the Southland on Friday after toppling trees overnight in neighborhoods from East Hollywood to South Los Angeles.Two massive palm trees were uprooted by winds in the South L.A. neighborhood of Chesterfield Square, where one of them downed several power lines and caused an electrical outage.As of 5 a.m., utility crews were still working to restore power to customers.In East Hollywood, an enormous tree came down on at least one vehicle, causing significant damage.No injuries were reported in either incident.