WEATHER

Triple-digit October temps break heat records in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A late-October heat wave broke record temperatures in several locations across Southern California Monday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A late-October heat wave broke record temperatures in several locations across Southern California Monday.

MORE: Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave -- get the full forecast

The mercury soared to 102 in downtown Los Angeles, breaking a record temperature of 98 degrees set in 1965, according to the National Weather Service.

At Los Angeles International Airport, the high was recorded at 101, which broke a 1965 record of 97.

MORE: SoCal firefighters extinguish brush fires amid high temps, low humidity

It was even hotter at the Long Beach Airport. A high of 105 shattered a 1965 record of 99 degrees.

In Burbank at the airport, it was a record-setting 101 degrees, which broke the 1965 record of 98.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherheat waveLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Burbank debris basin cleared after La Tuna Fire to make way for mud
More Weather
Top Stories
Possible NoHo arson suspect in custody
SoCal firefighters extinguish small fires amid red flag warning
Quezada out as Anaheim police chief
Fullerton company makes World Series bats for Dodgers
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
Heroic Army veteran from SoCal receives Medal of Honor
2 years later, protesters still fighting to shut Aliso Canyon facility
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Show More
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
World mayors pledge emissions-free cities by 2030
More News
Top Video
SoCal firefighters extinguish small fires amid red flag warning
2 years later, protesters still fighting to shut Aliso Canyon facility
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
More Video