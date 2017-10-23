Triple-digit October temps break heat records in SoCal

A late-October heat wave broke record temperatures in several locations across Southern California Monday.The mercury soared to 102 in downtown Los Angeles, breaking a record temperature of 98 degrees set in 1965, according to the National Weather Service.At Los Angeles International Airport, the high was recorded at 101, which broke a 1965 record of 97.It was even hotter at the Long Beach Airport. A high of 105 shattered a 1965 record of 99 degrees.In Burbank at the airport, it was a record-setting 101 degrees, which broke the 1965 record of 98.