Authorities arrested a woman in a busy downtown fruit mart after she led them on a dangerous chase in a U-Haul truck.The chase lasted about 20 minutes, starting at 61st Street and Broadway. It ended shortly before 11 a.m. at a crowded produce market near 8th Street and Central Avenue.The suspect tried to escape from officers who appeared to have her cornered at the market. As she turned the U-Haul around, she crashed into a few cars and a patrol vehicle.But even as she got away, she stopped the vehicle near the mart and ran out. Police quickly caught up to her and took her into custody.The investigation was ongoing.