$10,000 reward offered for information in suspected kidnapping of Monrovia woman

By and ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are offering a $10,000 reward in the case of a missing Monrovia woman.

Amanda Kathleen Custer, 31, has been missing for more than two weeks, last seen in the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department say witnesses saw her lifeless body being placed into the back of a gray Toyota Prius on July 29 by her estranged boyfriend, Robert Anthony Camou.

Kidnapping suspect Robert Camou, 27, was already under a restraining order filed by Custer in February, which included details of his alleged obsessive behavior.

Authorities last week outlined a timeline for Camou's activity around the time of Custer's disappearance.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities on Thursday outlined a timeline for a man suspected in a Monrovia woman's kidnapping more than a week ago as investigators expanded the search for her.



Following an alleged altercation between Camou and Custer on July 29, investigators say they found blood and a digging tool in the back of the suspect's Prius.

New surveillance footage shows Camou, after he was last seen with Custer, at an ampm store in Fontana. Investigators do not have information on Camou's whereabouts for five hours after his trip to the convenience store, until he visited a Chase Bank ATM in Azusa.

Later that day, Camou is believed to have visited a bar in downtown Los Angeles, where he appeared to mention killing and burying a woman in a rap captured on camera.

Video seemingly shows him dancing at the bar during an open mic night, attempting to grab the microphone from the host.

EMBED More News Videos

A man suspected in a Monrovia woman's kidnapping appears to mention killing and burying a woman while rapping at a downtown Los Angeles bar, new video shows.



"I killed my b**** and buried that b**** in the f****** dirt," he says while staring into the camera.
Investigators are trying to determine if what Camou said in the video could have anything to do with Custer's disappearance.

Just a day later, Camou was arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators have used helicopters, police dogs and search teams to help locate Custer, scouring the areas of Mount Baldy and Lytle Creek, which Camou is familiar with.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monrovialos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlapdkidnapkidnappingdomestic violenceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP honors fallen Officer Moye on organization's 90th anniversary
LASD has 'criminal investigation' into its own watchdog
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
At least 3 officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Orangutan in North Dakota zoo plays recorder for visitors
ShakeAlertLA: USGS, Garcetti announce updated release of quake app
Show More
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Overturned dump truck spills gravel on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
Alleged gang member accused of shipping guns from Oklahoma to OC
Permit denied for 'straight pride' parade in Modesto
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
More TOP STORIES News