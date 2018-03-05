HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information on an aspiring model and actress from Macedonia who went missing in Hollywood.
Adea Shabani has been missing since Feb. 23. She was last seen in the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, not far from where she lives. She had also been seen in the Santa Clarita Valley area that day.
The 25-year-old left Macedonia to study acting and had been in Los Angeles for less than two years.
Her panicked friends and family are now in a nonstop search to find her. They posted fliers of her around the area she went missing.
"It's been 11 days, so yeah we are scared, but we are praying," friend Christian Name said.
Her friends said they sensed something was wrong when Shabani stopped responding to text messages.
"This is just out of her character. She's a very responsible girl," Name said. "We are going through a lot. All of us love her."
Shabani's mother hired a private investigator for help and flew in from Macedonia determined to find her daughter.
That private investigator now says a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.
"We have no evidence that she is a runaway. She's not a voluntary missing. We don't have any evidence that she wanted to harm herself," private investigator Jayden Brant said.
Shabani is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or Origin Investigations at (800) 358-3830.