GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --The city of Glendale is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the hit-and-run driver who killed a 72-year-old woman.
New surveillance video shows the moments after Friday's crash that killed Novar Ismailyan.
Esmailyon was hit and left to die at Lindon and Glenoaks around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
At the top right corner of the screen, you can see someone get out of the vehicle blocks from the crash site to inspect the damage.
"It looks like they are surveying their vehicle for some damage," said Sgt. Dan Suttles with the Glendale Police Department.
Witnesses describe the driver as a woman in her late 50s to early 700s.
She was driving a black Toyota Prius, model years between 2004 and 2015.
Police are encouraging the suspect to turn herself in immediately.
"If the witness is correct and it's a 60-year-old female what we're looking at is somebody who's probably a mother, a grandmother who has a family of her own," Suttles said.
"This is the type of person who has a conscience, this is the type of person who should turn themselves in because it only gets worse from here. Now you look like you don't want to or you got something to hide."
Anyone with information can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.