The family of a missing man is hoping a $50,000 reward will help bring them some answers.Matthew Weaver Jr., 21, was last seen on Aug. 10 in Simi Valley. His car was later found abandoned hanging off the edge of the Topanga Mountain Motorway.The man's family held a news conference in Calabasas on Tuesday to announce the reward and asked for the public's help."Our family misses him so much, and it has caused such a void in our family. I'm sure most of you have seen this happen before on TV and I especially would have never thought this would happen to me or my family," one loved one said at the news conference.Weaver had just moved to Granada Hills shortly before his disappearance.Anyone with information on Weaver's whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department.