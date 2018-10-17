$50,000 reward offered for information leading to missing man last seen in Simi Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a missing man is hoping a $50,000 reward will help bring them some answers.

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
The family of a missing man is hoping a $50,000 reward will help bring them some answers.

Matthew Weaver Jr., 21, was last seen on Aug. 10 in Simi Valley. His car was later found abandoned hanging off the edge of the Topanga Mountain Motorway.

The man's family held a news conference in Calabasas on Tuesday to announce the reward and asked for the public's help.

"Our family misses him so much, and it has caused such a void in our family. I'm sure most of you have seen this happen before on TV and I especially would have never thought this would happen to me or my family," one loved one said at the news conference.

Weaver had just moved to Granada Hills shortly before his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Weaver's whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manmissing personrewardCalabasasSimi ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family mourns loss of mother killed in Encino hit-and-run
Dodgers take Game 4 over Brewers, even NLCS at 2-2
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
VIDEO: Rats infest NYC housing complex
School forces student to turn GOP logo shirt inside out
Good Samaritan killed by alleged drunk driver on 215 Fwy
Show More
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
DOJ offers $10M reward for El Mencho, head of Jalisco cartel
Angels opt out of stadium lease in Anaheim
CHP looking for truck driver as person of interest in 405 Fwy crash
SoCal student wins teen driving safety awareness contest
More News