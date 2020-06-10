250-acre brush fire near Ventura prompts massive response from firefighters

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the so-called Elizabeth fire was moving at a "moderate" pace as firefighters from multiple agencies responded on the ground and in the air.
The fire is now 20 percent contained.
Officials say two firefighters were transported to a local hospital for "general illness/exhaustion." No structures were threatened.
#ElizabethFire Update: 6/10/2020 1:12 pm pic.twitter.com/nBwPXuFs9P— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 10, 2020
At least one air tanker was seen dropping crimson-colored Phos-Check on the rolling hills at the scene as firefighters worked to get an upper hand on the flames.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.