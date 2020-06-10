250-acre brush fire near Ventura prompts massive response from firefighters

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that erupted Wednesday morning spread to 250 acres amid scorching temperatures in an area between Ventura and Santa Paula, fire officials said.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the so-called Elizabeth fire was moving at a "moderate" pace as firefighters from multiple agencies responded on the ground and in the air.

The fire is now 20 percent contained.

Officials say two firefighters were transported to a local hospital for "general illness/exhaustion." No structures were threatened.


At least one air tanker was seen dropping crimson-colored Phos-Check on the rolling hills at the scene as firefighters worked to get an upper hand on the flames.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.
