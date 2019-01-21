1 critically injured in Boyle Heights-area crash involving big rig

A person is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig and three other cars in the Boyle Heights area on Monday.The crash happened in the 3000 block of E. Olympic Boulevard, where two people, including the semi truck driver, were trapped in their vehicles.One of the victims extricated was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. Two other patients who were evaluated had minor injuries, fire officials said.The cause of the crash was not immediately known. No other information was released.