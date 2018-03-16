1 dead, 1 critically injured in violent single-car crash in Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

On man is dead and another was critically injured after a shocking single-car crash in Long Beach. (Loudlabs)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after being ejected during a violent single-car crash in Long Beach that left a Maserati in two pieces.

Police said the accident happened about 6:55 p.m. Friday when a Maserati collided with a palm tree off Los Coyotes Diagonal and Outer Traffic Circle, causing two people to be ejected.

One man was dead at the scene and a second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

"I heard a big crash, I turned around and there was a car that had spun out and split in two, and there was a body hanging out and it was a very, very serious accident," said one woman who didn't want to be identified.

Authorities say one of the two men inside the newer model Maserati, a passenger, died at the scene.

The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Long Beach police say they haven't determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

"We have no indication at this point that it was street racing, and speed is a factor," said Long Beach Police Sgt. James Richardson.

Area residents say they frequently see vehicles street racing in the neighborhood.

"Oh my gosh, all the time, and I'm always calling it in because my kids are so little that I don't even let them out walking anywhere because it's so scary," said Andrea Armstrong.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcar crashman killedLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News