One man is dead and another is in critical condition after being ejected during a violent single-car crash in Long Beach that left a Maserati in two pieces.Police said the accident happened about 6:55 p.m. Friday when a Maserati collided with a palm tree off Los Coyotes Diagonal and Outer Traffic Circle, causing two people to be ejected.One man was dead at the scene and a second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said."I heard a big crash, I turned around and there was a car that had spun out and split in two, and there was a body hanging out and it was a very, very serious accident," said one woman who didn't want to be identified.Authorities say one of the two men inside the newer model Maserati, a passenger, died at the scene.The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition.Long Beach police say they haven't determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision."We have no indication at this point that it was street racing, and speed is a factor," said Long Beach Police Sgt. James Richardson.Area residents say they frequently see vehicles street racing in the neighborhood."Oh my gosh, all the time, and I'm always calling it in because my kids are so little that I don't even let them out walking anywhere because it's so scary," said Andrea Armstrong.Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.