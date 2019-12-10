Simi Valley crash: 1 dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle crashes, overturns onto front lawn of home

One person died and two others were severely injured when a vehicle crashed and overturned onto the lawn of a home in Simi Valley, authorities said. (OnScene.TV)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died and two others were severely injured early Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed and overturned onto the lawn of a home in Simi Valley, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:31 a.m. near the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Morley Street.

A person trapped inside the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, said Ventura County Fire Department Battalion Chief Daniel Preston.

Two patients, including one who was ejected from the vehicle, were transported with critical injuries.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately released.

The vehicle struck the house, but no one inside the residence was injured, Preston said.

Video from the scene showed the car flipped onto its roof at the front lawn of the home, with a wall of the home damaged.

Inspectors were expected to check the structural integrity of the home.

It was not known what caused the crash.
